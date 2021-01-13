Wagoner Rotary honors Students of the Month

Wagoner High School seniors Reagan Fulk and Kaden Charboneau have been recognized as January Students of the Month by the Wagoner Rotary Club. The students spoke to Rotary members at their Feb. 12 meeting at the Wagoner Civic Center.

Fulk is the WHS yearbook editor and serves as secretary for FFA and 4-H. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist, following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother.

Charboneau played on the state champion Wagoner Bulldog football team and hopes to repeat as a state champion in wrestling, coached by his father, Micco Charboneau.

He plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma where he will major in business and make the wrestling team. His goal is to one day start his own company.

