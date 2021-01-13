 Skip to main content
Wagoner Rotary honors Students of the Month

Wagoner Rotary honors Students of the Month

Wagoner Rotary January SOMS

Wagoner seniors Reagan Fulk and Kaden Charboneau, center, are presented with commemorative Wagoner Rotary Club ink pens as the organization’s January 2021 Students of the Month.  The honorees are pictured with Wagoner High School instructors Stephanie Rexwinkle and Kim Johnson and Wagoner Rotary President Grant Huskey.  GENA PARSONS, PROVIDED

 GENA PARSONS, PROVIDED

Wagoner High School seniors Reagan Fulk and Kaden Charboneau have been recognized as January Students of the Month by the Wagoner Rotary Club. The students spoke to Rotary members at their Feb. 12 meeting at the Wagoner Civic Center.

Fulk is the WHS yearbook editor and serves as secretary for FFA and 4-H. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist, following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother.

Charboneau played on the state champion Wagoner Bulldog football team and hopes to repeat as a state champion in wrestling, coached by his father, Micco Charboneau.

He plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma where he will major in business and make the wrestling team. His goal is to one day start his own company.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

