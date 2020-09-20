 Skip to main content
Wagoner Rotary honors high school seniors

Rotary Students of the Month

Wagoner Rotary Club President Grant Huskey, left, is pictured with Kammi Chandler and Carter Wisdom, Wagoner September Students of the Month. The are joined by WHS mathematics teacher John French, right.

 JEFF HAMILTON, PROVIDED

For many years, the Wagoner Rotary Club has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their exemplary accomplishments both in the classroom and in the community.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15 the club honored Kammi Chandler and Carter Wisdom as Wagoner Students of the Month for September.

The WHS seniors spoke to the audience about their high school experiences and future plans.

