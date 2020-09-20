Wagoner Rotary honors high school seniors

×
For many years, the Wagoner Rotary Club has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their exemplary accomplishments both in the classroom and in the community.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15 the club honored Kammi Chandler and Carter Wisdom as Wagoner Students of the Month for September.
The WHS seniors spoke to the audience about their high school experiences and future plans.
Wagoner County Editor Christy Wheeland
Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com
