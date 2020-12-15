 Skip to main content
Wagoner Rotary honors Dimick, Jones

Wagoner Rotary honors Dimick, Jones

Wagoner Rotary Honors

Wagoner Rotary Club President Grant Huskey presents commemorative pens to Students of the Month Sawyer Jones and Patricia Dimick, from left.

 JEFF HAMILTON, PROVIDED

Wagoner High School seniors Patricia Dimick and Sawyer Jones have been recognized by the Wagoner Rotary Club as December Students of the Month.

The honorees spoke before the membership recently about their respective scholastic accomplishments and their future plans and goals.

Dimick is a member of the varsity academic team and student council. She has held multiple leadership roles with the local FCCLA chapter.

Jones is senior class president and ranked among the top five percent of his class. He is quarterback of the state champion Wagoner Bulldog football team, a starter on the basketball team and plays catcher on the baseball team.

Congratulations to the award winners!

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

