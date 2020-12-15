Wagoner Rotary honors Dimick, Jones

Wagoner High School seniors Patricia Dimick and Sawyer Jones have been recognized by the Wagoner Rotary Club as December Students of the Month.

The honorees spoke before the membership recently about their respective scholastic accomplishments and their future plans and goals.

Dimick is a member of the varsity academic team and student council. She has held multiple leadership roles with the local FCCLA chapter.

Jones is senior class president and ranked among the top five percent of his class. He is quarterback of the state champion Wagoner Bulldog football team, a starter on the basketball team and plays catcher on the baseball team.

Congratulations to the award winners!

