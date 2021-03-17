Wagoner Rotary Club's Pancake Day set for Friday, March 26 at First Baptist Church

The ninth annual Wagoner Rotary Club Pancake Day is set for Friday, March 26 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wagoner's First Baptist Church.

Breakfast is all you can eat for $6 per person.

The event will also feature a Pancake Eating Contest, which begins at noon and invites contestants to see how many flapjacks they can put away in three minutes.

Last year’s winner was Jarred Rodriguez of Tulsa, who won a flapjack toss-off against three other competitors after the eating contest ended in a four-way tie with 11 pancakes eaten each.

Proceeds from the popular event support local causes including providing dictionaries to local grade schools and sponsoring college scholarships. Funds also go to Rotary International’s fund to support groups and projects worldwide.

To order pancakes to-go, send a text to Jessica at 918-869-0281 or email jessica.badley@bancfirst.bank. To-go and delivery orders are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.

For pancake tickets or more information, call 918-232-2911.

First Baptist Church is located at 401 N.E. 2nd St. in Wagoner.