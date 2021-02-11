 Skip to main content
Wagoner Rotary Club's Pancake Day set for Friday, Feb. 19 at First Baptist Church

Rotary Pancakes (copy)

Wagoner High School Student Council member Lucas Mays proudly show the first pile of pancakes he planned to eat during the 2020 Wagoner Rotary Pancake Eating Contest held Friday, Feb. 28 at the First Baptist Church.

 WCAT File Photo

The ninth annual Wagoner Rotary Club Pancake Day is set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, at Wagoner's First Baptist Church.

Breakfast is all you can eat for $6 per person.

The event will also feature a Pancake Eating Contest, which begins at noon and invites contestants to see how many flapjacks they can put away in three minutes.

Last year’s winner was Jarred Rodriguez of Tulsa, who won a flapjack toss-off against three other competitors after the eating contest ended in a four-way tie with 11 pancakes eaten each.

Proceeds from the popular event support local causes including providing dictionaries to local grade schools and sponsoring college scholarships. Funds also go to Rotary International’s fund to support groups and projects worldwide.

To order pancakes to-go, send a text to Jessica at 918-869-0281 or email jessica.badley@bancfirst.bank. To-go and delivery orders are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.

For pancake tickets or more information, call 918-232-2911.

First Baptist Church is located at 401 N.E. 2nd St. in Wagoner.

