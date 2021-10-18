 Skip to main content
Wagoner Rotary Club’s Kites for Kids launches family fun
Wagoner Rotary Club's Kites for Kids launches family fun

Kites flew and children smiled at the first-ever Kites for Kids put on by the Wagoner Rotary Club on October 16 at Dunbar Park. Rotarians handed out free kites, launching what the civic organization intends to be a semi-annual event in the Fall and Spring.

Rotarians responded by rallying local business support when it was brought to the club’s attention that there was a need for a free, family-friendly, outdoor activity.

“Kites symbolize the potential for a child to soar. Our hope is that we will continue to see families out in Dunbar Park flying kites together,” Wagoner Rotary President Seth Yoder said.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner thanks these local businesses for donating to the kite purchase: Atlas Land Office, BancFirst, Butler Lawn Service, Candy Depot, Fort Gibson Liquor, Hicks & Johnson Law, Kevin Grover GMC, Mallet Funeral Home, Moore-Lancaster Agency, Oklahoma Graph-X, Paula Templeton, Schalliol’s Bar Grill & Lanes, Sweet N Sassy Stitches & More, Wagoner Pest Control, and Wagoner Walmart.

