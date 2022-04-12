Wagoner Rotary Club hosts Kites for Kids at Dunbar Park

The Rotary Club of Wagoner presents Kites for Kids on April 23, 2022, at Dunbar Park, off W. Cherokee Street next to the Casey’s General Store.

Rotarians will be handing out free kites to children from 9 a.m. to Noon. Wagoner second graders are encouraged to bring the Rotary-sponsored kites that they decorated in their STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) class.

Falling one day after Earth Day, this free, outdoor activity encourages families to have fun while celebrating and protecting the planet. The civic organization plans to host the next Kites for Kids event in the Fall.