Wagoner Rotary Club announces Students of the Month for September
September Wagoner Rotary Students of the Month

Pictured: Ariel Luna (left), Wagoner Rotary President Seth Yoder (center), Easton Voyles (right).

 Justin Ayer

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Easton Voyles and Ariel Luna as September Students of the Month.

Luna, 18, is ranked fourth in her class at Wagoner High School. She is co-captain of the volleyball team, and can be seen on the sidelines cheering on the Wagoner Bulldogs Friday nights. She also is a competitive dancer of 15 years, and counting.

Luna is also a volunteer with Brighter Futures of Wagoner - a nonprofit aimed at helping and improving school-aged children and their families beyond what the schools provide.

When asked how she keeps up with everything, Luna would adhere to her favorite motto, “If I’m passionate and driven enough, I can do the impossible.”

Luna told Rotarians about the life values she's learned from her family: Work hard for the things you want in life.

“You only live once, you might as well live it big,” Luna said.

Voyles, 17, is the executive vice president of the Wagoner Student Council. He believes student council, along with his love for soccer, has molded him into the young man he is today.

Not always a risk taker, Voyles told Rotarians he ran for a school-elected position his sophomore year and won. That in itself got him out of his comfort zone, he said.

Voyles will go on his fourth year of soccer at Wagoner High School in the spring. He also plays competitively with the Tulsa Soccer Club.

“No matter what the score is, you can always win,” Voyles said. “Just keep fighting and never give up.”

Since then, Voyles said he’s danced multiple times in front of the school, met best friends, worked countless blood drives and got involved in school and community events.

Boyles said he will continue to run for leadership positions in the future, and encourages others to do the same. #EastonBoyles2040.

news@wagonercountyat.com

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

