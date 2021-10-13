 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner Rotary announces Students of the Month for October 2021
0 Comments

Wagoner Rotary announces Students of the Month for October 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
October Students of the Month

Wagoner Rotary Club President Seth Yoder recognizes Gabriel Alsip and Shelby Russell as Students of the Month for October 2021. 

 Justin Ayer

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Shelby Russell and Gabriel Alsip as the October Students of the Month.

Russell captains Wagoner High School’s academic team and serves on the student council. She’s also a National Honor Society officer, and plays tennis. She works at her family’s, “Russ Restaurant,” leads her church’s student ministry, and volunteers with organizations, such as the Make a Wish Foundation. She intends to become a registered dietician because, “good nutrition can change health outcomes.”

Alsip has won numerous awards from teachers for being an enthusiastic learner. He runs cross country and is a goalkeeper on the WHS soccer team. He works at Walmart and recently joined the Army National Guard. He noted his pride in his city, state and country and his appreciation for the values and morals promoted by the Army National Guard. After basic training next summer, Alsip plans to pursue a master’s degree in business.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award college scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Okay roads re-asphalted after nearly 30 years
News

Okay roads re-asphalted after nearly 30 years

  • Updated

The roads in the small Wagoner County community of Okay are looking a little better than ‘okay’ now that a county contractor re-asphalted most of the streets after a nearly 30-year hiatus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News