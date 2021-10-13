Wagoner Rotary announces Students of the Month for October 2021

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Shelby Russell and Gabriel Alsip as the October Students of the Month.

Russell captains Wagoner High School’s academic team and serves on the student council. She’s also a National Honor Society officer, and plays tennis. She works at her family’s, “Russ Restaurant,” leads her church’s student ministry, and volunteers with organizations, such as the Make a Wish Foundation. She intends to become a registered dietician because, “good nutrition can change health outcomes.”

Alsip has won numerous awards from teachers for being an enthusiastic learner. He runs cross country and is a goalkeeper on the WHS soccer team. He works at Walmart and recently joined the Army National Guard. He noted his pride in his city, state and country and his appreciation for the values and morals promoted by the Army National Guard. After basic training next summer, Alsip plans to pursue a master’s degree in business.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award college scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

