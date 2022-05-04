Wagoner Rotary announces Students of the Month for May 2022

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Rylie Spaulding and Kelsey Farmer as the May Students of the Month.

Spaulding is co-valedictorian at Wagoner High School and also will graduate with honors this month with an Associate of Arts degree from Connors State College. She will attend Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee with her sights set on becoming a doctor working with the Native American population.

She played on the WHS golf and volleyball teams and is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta math honor society, Science Club, Native American Club, Spanish Club, Student Council, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Additionally, she’s a member of the Phi Theta Kappa, a collegiate honor society.

She has received the National LPGA Scholarship Award. On the OBU golf team, Spaulding will continue with a sport that she describes as the cornerstone of her life.

“Golf has taught me that no matter how prepared I think I am, there will always be situations that are not what I expected. Learning to handle those situations with grace, determination and fortitude makes any issue one that can be overcome,” she said.

Farmer is co-salutatorian and will attend the University of Oklahoma to major in petroleum engineering. “I have a strong desire to help our environment and I look forward to giving back to our society,” she said.

In addition to taking concurrent classes at Connors State, Farmer also played tennis at WHS and was a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish Club, and FCCLA. She volunteered with Wagoner Community Outreach, Brighter Futures, and First Christian Church while working at Owl Drug.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award college scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.