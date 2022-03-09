Wagoner Rotary announces Students of the Month for March 2022

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Mechelle Vermillion and Hayden Stevens as the March Students of the Month. Both students will be playing sports at the collegiate level.

Vermillion will study marine biology while a member of the golf team at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. She is co-salutatorian for the Wagoner High School Class of 2022, math society Mu Alpha Theta president, Spanish Club vice president, National Honor Society historian and Student Council executive secretary.

She is also on the WHS Academic Team and involved with Business Professionals of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Vermillion is happiest on the golf the course and intends to translate that passion into her dedication to the environment and saving corals as a marine biologist. “I love the drive and determination to get better every day,” she said.

As a starting pitcher for the Wagoner Bulldogs, Stevens also recognizes that sports discipline prepares him for college and career. He will play baseball and study clinical psychology at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville.

He believes “there can be good in this world” and wants to make an impact like his grandfather, a military veteran who he says played a role in the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Muskogee.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award college scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.