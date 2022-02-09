Wagoner Rotary announces Students of the Month for February 2022

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Whitnie Owens and Anthony Herndon as the February Students of the Month.

Owens, co-salutatorian of the Class of 2022, plans to major in global studies with a minor in Spanish at Oral Roberts University. She considers differing perspectives crucial in this day and age.

“I believe that a career is not just a way to make a living. It is something that a person can use to make an impact. With whatever career I end up in, I want to have intentional, professional relationships with people all over the world and make a difference in their lives one conversation at a time,” Owens said.

In addition to being a WHS cheerleader, she is president of the National Honor Society, a starter on the academic team, and a member of the jazz band, Mu Alpha Theta math society, science club, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She works at Daylight Donuts and serves in a leadership role in her youth group at Rhema Bible Church.

Herndon is vice president of Mu Alpha Theta and on the academic and archery teams as well as serving on student council. He works at Russ Restaurant and managed the high school concession stand this year.