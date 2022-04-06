 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagoner Rotary announces April 22 Students of the Month

April Students of the Month

Wagoner Rotary Club President Seth Yoder recognizes Jillian Strange and Logan Sterling as Students of the Month for April 2022.

 Courtesy: Gena Parsons

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Jillian Strange and Logan Sterling from Wagoner High School as the April Students of the Month.

Strange will play soccer at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and plans to become a physical therapist. She is captain of the Wagoner High School soccer and cross-country teams, serves as Student Council secretary and has volunteered with a food bank, a nursing home and the Salvation Army.

A serious ankle injury on the soccer pitch during her freshman year strengthened her resolve and emphasized to her “that family is so important and fighting through difficult times for what you love will always be worth it.”

Sterling is a triple-sport athlete, having competed for state titles in football, wrestling and tennis. He also plans to attend NSU and will pursue a career in athletic administration, training or coaching because he “wants to stay around sports and continue to show others what he has learned.”

Sterling is a member of National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta math society, and is in the top 10 percent of his class. He credits his older brother for good advice and his parents for their unwavering support.

People are also reading…

“From all of the cold nights watching me play football to the long drives to wrestling tournaments, all I’ve ever wanted to do is make them proud. They’ve worked day in and day out to prepare me for the challenges of life,” Sterling said.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award college scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

