Wagoner residents rescue pelicans, relocate them

Two injured Great White American pelicans have found a new home thanks to Wagoner residents Derek Nixon and Jim Pevic.

The pelicans have been staying in a water area near the levy road between Wagoner and Sequoyah State Park.

Nixon and Pevic went down in a Polaris vehicle and captured them. They appeared to have broken wings, but are otherwise healthy.

“They have been stranded in the south side levy water pool east of Wagoner since April,” Nixon said of the Sept. 8 rescue. “They have been rescued and moved to Choctaw Landing to where they will have plenty of water to thrive in.”

This is not the first time Nixon and Pevic have come to the rescue of pelicans. The have performed the same procedure in the past.

“We took a bed sheet and a big net,” Nixon added. “We walked out and netted one and put it in a container.”

Then, Pevic and Nixon did the same thing for the other.

Was there a problem at any time?

“They snapped at us, but didn’t give us any trouble,” Nixon explained. “They need water (and we got them moved).”

