While repairs are made on the city's main 16-inch water line, Wagoner City Officials are asking citizens to conserve water use on Tuesday.

"We are asking for the citizen’s assistance with water conservation efforts again on March 14, 2023," the press release read. "Customers can utilize water services; however, we ask that you only use water, if necessary.

"Water Plant employees will ensure that all three of our water towers are full before the flow of water is disrupted and the transmission line is repaired. To avoid critically low water storage levels, we ask that our citizens practice their water conservation efforts again.

This all began on Feb. 18 when a company replacing a fiber optic pole struck one of the16-inch transmission lines from the water plant at Rocky Point that provides water service to the City of Wagoner as well as the Rural Water District 6.

The Wagoner Public Works Authority employees, with the assistance of Boyd Welding, were able to repair the line and restore distribution to customers temporarily.

Beginning Tuesday, at 7 a.m., with the assistance and guidance of Thompson Pipe Group Pressure, the Wagoner Public Works Authority Waterline Distribution Department will make the permanent repair.

"The citizens did a fantastic job conserving water while temporary repairs were made to the transmission line. This will allow our crew and contractor to make the permanent repair," said Dwayne Elam during the City Council meeting on March 7.

"At this time, we are unsure how long the repair will take to make. However, it will be completed in one day, barring unforeseen circumstances," the press release continued. "We will keep our citizens updated and informed throughout the day. During the repair process, we will be adding a cut-off valve to the transmission line.

"This will allow us the opportunity to isolate the flow of water to one transmission line or the other. When these transmission lines were originally installed in 1982, no cut-off valve was in place."