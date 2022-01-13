Wagoner remains last Wagoner County school district doing in-person learning

Despite Coweta, Okay and Porter Public Schools transitioning to distance learning amid staff absences and the surge of COVID-19 cases, Wagoner Public Schools are still in the traditional learning format.

Coweta, Okay and Porter plans to be in distance learning for the rest of this week. Unless there is a need to remain online, all of those districts plan to be back to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The extra day is due to Monday being Martin Luther King Jr., Day — a holiday.

“It’s not that we’re just blatantly not paying attention. We’re going back to that 25 percent threshold with our kiddos,” said Randy Harris, Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent. “We haven’t reached the threshold yet that we are too concerned about.”

That statement was said at Monday’s Regular Board of Education Meeting. Like districts across Oklahoma, statistics change by the day.

In a video posted to the Wagoner Public Schools Facebook page on Wednesday, “right now the numbers district wide is about 17 percent. If we get closer to 23 or 25 percent, that’s when we start making transitions to virtual platforms.”