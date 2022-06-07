Wagoner refuse co. adds temporary fuel surcharge amid high diesel prices

Wagoner’s sole refuse company, Pryor Waste & Recycling, LLC, added a temporary fuel surcharge of $0.69, equating to about $0.16 per pickup for residential customers. The Wagoner City Council voted at Monday’s regular business meeting to go forward with the temporary increase, in a manner that resulted in an explanation by Pryor Waste & Recycling staff, and two withdrawn ‘no’ votes.

“When we got the contract, we didn’t anticipate fuel going up like it has,” a representative with Pryor Waste & Recycling said Monday evening to the council. “Unfortunately we are a fuel driven business.”

Just a few short moments before the Pryor Waste explanation, City Councilor Gayla Wright, Ward 2, made a motion to deny the fuel surcharge. Councilor Patrick Sampson, Ward 1, seconded Wright’s motion.

Representatives with Pryor Waste & Recycling said they are in the process of adding temporary surcharges to all of their customers in other cities, including Pryor, Vinita and others. Not once did any city council in any municipality deny their request, representatives said.

Pryor Waste staff said they would like to have another discussion with the Wagoner Council to remove the surcharge once diesel gets around $3.75 per gallon. They were allegedly using a fuel index from the AAA website for the Tulsa area to explain their reasoning for the increase, and they will continue using that index to go about future changes. There is nothing in their current contract with the city of Wagoner that states they can't make price increases if the situation warrants it.

Wagoner City Attorney Ken Hicks told them he’d like that 'new' language in writing.

“Right now, we’re not even breaking even,” Pryor Waste representatives said. “Every other hauler around has either seen a decrease in volume or increase in costs. We’re like the trucking industry. There’s fuel involved in everything we do.”

Councilors Sampson and Wright reversed their ‘no’ votes after the explanation, and the new surcharge was voted into effect unanimously.

The new surcharge will take effect on bills in July.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.