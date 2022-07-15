Wagoner Public Schools to have police officers in every school for 2022-23

Wagoner’s school district and the police department have come to an agreement to have a police officer stationed at every school site for added security during the 2022-23 school year.

The police officers will be off-duty, working from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. every day school is in session, according to Wagoner Deputy Police Chief Tony Ponds.

The officers will be paid $200 per day by the school district, included with a free breakfast and lunch, Ponds said. It’s volunteer based, which means more than likely the officers will be working on their "off" days. The SSO, or special security officer, which has been in place at WPS for a few years, will remain on duty, as well.

Ponds’ believes it will put a lot of parents and teachers at ease sending their children to school given the nationwide uptick in violent school-related incidents.

“The school board and superintendent (Randy Harris) are really going above and beyond,” he said. “I don’t know that many school districts around here — especially are size — that has an officer at every school.”

Wagoner officers will have the opportunity to sign up for open security spots at WPS, Ponds said. He adds that stationing extra security officers at the schools will not decrease the amount of on-duty officers on their regular shifts.

“Our typical response time to get to the schools is around two minutes,” Ponds said. “But here in Wagoner, you never fail to run across a train or something that gets in your way.”

The SSO and extra security police officers will have all of the same duties, Ponds said.

“Our goal will be to take care of any potential threats outside of the school before it gets on the inside,” he said.

The decision to enact this new security agreement came after the July 11 Wagoner Public Schools’ school board meeting.