Wagoner Public Schools returns to on-campus learning, four-day school week

Stephanie Rexwinkle teaches 11th grade English, advanced placement language and is the WHS yearbook advisor. She said she was happy to be back on campus and described herself as an “in-person teacher.”

“I am definitely an in-person teacher. I feel like I don't have the charisma or the enthusiasm when I'm virtual. I like being around the kids and I like feeding off their energy. I don't believe in my heart that we were designed to be virtual creatures like that.”

She said she also noticed that the engagement level from students was much higher.

“There was definitely more engagement with them in person. Some of them who normally wouldn't speak up virtually, they are speaking up in class. I think we do need to have some grace though because it is a huge transition back,” she said.

Kallie Barnes teaches ninth grade English at WHS and not only missed her students, but her fellow teachers.

“The teachers here are my people. I need to be around them just as much as the kids need to be here,” she said.

Barnes is also a parent to a WPS student herself and sympathizes with other parents and students who want some normalcy.