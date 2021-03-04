Wagoner Public Schools returns to on-campus learning, four-day school week

For the first time in nearly four months, Wagoner Public Schools brought all of its students together on Tuesday, March 2 for a four-day, on-campus learning week.
The week before, students completed a two-day, on-campus learning week while being divided into an A/B schedule that also had students learning virtually for two days.
Before that, no students had physically stepped on any WPS campuses since late November of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our county numbers have dropped to a level where only 2 people out of 81,000 have us from returning per our Return To Learn Plan. We have also had almost 60 percent of our staff receive the first dose of the vaccine. Thank you again for your patience and understanding during this incredibly difficult school year. We are looking forward to finishing strong,” said WPS Administration via an online statement.
WPS Superintendent Randy Harris previously said his administration has been watching the numbers closely and was encouraged about the return to campus.
“The most influential person in a student's education is their teacher. We know that our teachers are valuable in helping students achieve their expectations and their potential and it's hard to do that virtually. We've never not recognized the value of kids having in-person instruction,” he said.
Though hope is on the horizon, students are currently still required to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols while on campus.
Wagoner High School Principal Della Parrish compared coming back to almost starting a whole new school year.
“It's the first time this school year that we've had all of our students here for all four days,” she said. “I had the first day of school jitters all evening. It’s really exciting to have everybody in school and in the hallways now. The teachers even have all been really excited, almost giddy.”
Parrish said the school is working with individual families who want their children to remain virtual, while taking extra precautions for students that have physically returned.
“We're doing lots of extra cleaning. We have hand sanitizer in every classroom and are using lots of disinfectant wipes. We have the custodian using a sanitized spray gun on the areas like in the gym and the cafeteria before a new group comes in. We’re encouraging kids to wash their hands frequently,” she said.
Parrish gave credit to her teachers for navigating all the changes.
“I've been so incredibly proud of the staff here at Wagoner High School. I just think education is at its best when we have kids in class with their teachers,” she said.
Stephanie Rexwinkle teaches 11th grade English, advanced placement language and is the WHS yearbook advisor. She said she was happy to be back on campus and described herself as an “in-person teacher.”
“I am definitely an in-person teacher. I feel like I don't have the charisma or the enthusiasm when I'm virtual. I like being around the kids and I like feeding off their energy. I don't believe in my heart that we were designed to be virtual creatures like that.”
She said she also noticed that the engagement level from students was much higher.
“There was definitely more engagement with them in person. Some of them who normally wouldn't speak up virtually, they are speaking up in class. I think we do need to have some grace though because it is a huge transition back,” she said.
Kallie Barnes teaches ninth grade English at WHS and not only missed her students, but her fellow teachers.
“The teachers here are my people. I need to be around them just as much as the kids need to be here,” she said.
Barnes is also a parent to a WPS student herself and sympathizes with other parents and students who want some normalcy.
“I know that many of the parents are really excited that we're going back four days, as a parent myself. I'm glad that my kindergartener is finally getting to get to kindergarten for more than a couple of days at a time. It kind of rocks his world when we flip his routine a lot.”
Central Intermediate School teachers were also excited to welcome back students.
Kim Brown has been a teacher for 31 years and teaches fourth grade math and science at CIS.
Though the pandemic kept students home, she said the teachers have continued to show up each day to teach, filling the silence of empty classrooms with virtual lessons.
“Even when the kids weren't here in December and January, the teachers were here full-time. A lot of people in the community were surprised we were at school. But we were and we really missed the kids. We promise we want them here. That's what we signed up for. We didn't sign up to have empty classrooms. I’m so happy they’re back,” said Brown.
Linda Murphy teaches fifth grade English language arts and social studies.
Though she has been a teacher for 29 years, she said she has also never been more impressed with parents, grandparents and other guardians who are helping students navigate from virtual to in-person learning.
“I've been really impressed with these parents and grandparents because I remember when I had kids and I was juggling trying to work and help them. That’s barely anything compared to virtual learning. Parents are going through a lot too. When I email parents or text or have a meeting with them, I tell them that they’re amazing because I don't know how they’re doing it. Like their students, they've really stepped it up.”