Wagoner Public Schools ready for first day despite construction delays

Despite a hopeful effort to get most of the construction projects completed in the Wagoner Public Schools district before Aug. 12 — the first day of school — it didn’t quite happen. But it's close.
Projects at Ellington Elementary, William R Teague Elementary, Wagoner High, and the construction of a new, agriculture building, are all part of a $19.95 million bond issue passed by the voters back in May 2019. It was the district’s largest bond issue ever passed.
Design and construction has been occurring since then, but like with any big project, some times things don’t go as planned.
Nine additional classrooms, restrooms and exterior renovations were planned to be completed at Teague Elementary, the 3rd-5th grade building, by the first day of school. It’s just about done, but Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris said the 5th grade hallway and classrooms would not be accessible Aug. 12, Aug. 13 and quite possibly, into the following four-day week.
Due to the delay, Harris said the fifth graders will be in the gym and the First Baptist Church until the work is completed.
“It will be a long stretch. We’re going to try and do some field trips, too. We also have to keep an eye on the heat and how long we can keep the students outside,” Harris said.
Ellington Elementary School, the PreK-2nd grade school, is the next, big holdup — but this project was always slated to be completed around Christmas break. The projects consist of new kindergarten and 1st grade additions with 21 classrooms, an updated library media center and administrative offices.
Harris said there has been some significant progress at Ellington.
“We might run into some parking issues. They don’t understand we have fifteen more adults working there now.”
He said the roof is about halfway on — which is promising.
Every few weeks, Harris said he has construction meetings with the engineers and designers. They were shocked to see a lot of window and board frames ready to be installed. However, they have to wait until everything is dried out to start the installation.
A new, agriculture building was also included in the bond issue. Although construction isn't fully complete, Harris said occupancy should not be a problem in the new school year as long as the city of Wagoner gets written approval that the school district knows construction is occurring. Asphalt still needs to be poured in some areas, and a ventilator system installed. They also need to put up a safety fence around the ventilator system because there is an open gas line. Lastly, there is an outside trench that also needs to approved from the city of Wagoner.
The inside of the agriculture building is ready to go, minus a few, small things, Harris said.
Two classes, including a math and fitness class, will be in the old agricultural building temporarily, Harris said.
There is still some concrete work that needs to be finished by the entrance of Wagoner Junior High School. Occupancy will not be impacted.
The district is also in the process of installing a new, softball scoreboard, Harris said.
Central Intermediate School is officially closed, and the district plans to use the building to house surplus supplies, Harris said. He plans to have an auctioneer in the building in the near future and auction off items that aren’t needed.
Interior renovations at Wagoner High School were also in the works, including fixing a collapsed, cafeteria roof. Architects believe it’s a $4-5 million fix, Harris said. The district will have to go back to the drawing board to figure out where the funds will come from to fix the roof.
Wagoner Public Schools drop off information:
Pre-K parents will pick up their children starting at 3:15 p.m.
Ellington: If you have multiple children at Ellington, you will use the youngest student's spot for drop-off and pick-up.
Teague: If you have a 5th grader with other children in Teague, you will use the 5th grade drop-off and pick-up location. 4th and 3rd grade use the same location.