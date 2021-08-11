Wagoner Public Schools ready for first day despite construction delays

Despite a hopeful effort to get most of the construction projects completed in the Wagoner Public Schools district before Aug. 12 — the first day of school — it didn’t quite happen. But it's close.

Projects at Ellington Elementary, William R Teague Elementary, Wagoner High, and the construction of a new, agriculture building, are all part of a $19.95 million bond issue passed by the voters back in May 2019. It was the district’s largest bond issue ever passed.

Design and construction has been occurring since then, but like with any big project, some times things don’t go as planned.

Nine additional classrooms, restrooms and exterior renovations were planned to be completed at Teague Elementary, the 3rd-5th grade building, by the first day of school. It’s just about done, but Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris said the 5th grade hallway and classrooms would not be accessible Aug. 12, Aug. 13 and quite possibly, into the following four-day week.

Due to the delay, Harris said the fifth graders will be in the gym and the First Baptist Church until the work is completed.

“It will be a long stretch. We’re going to try and do some field trips, too. We also have to keep an eye on the heat and how long we can keep the students outside,” Harris said.