Wagoner Public Schools participate in summer lunch program
wagoner.jpg

Wagoner Public Schools is making sure students don’t go hungry this summer.

The district is participating in the Summer Food Service program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children 18 and under, free of charge.

All meals will be provided at the following places and times:

Central Intermediate School, 202 N Casaver Ave., Wagoner, 918-485-9542

Whitehorn Cove Fire Department, 60953 S. 312 Way, Wagoner (starting June 15th)

Tuesdays & Thursday’s, hot meals: Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Breakfast and lunch meal packs will also be available for pickup Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the Summer Food Service Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

