Wagoner Public Schools bond construction nearing completion

Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris can see the construction finish line with the bond issue money passed in 2019.

All the changes and improvements at Ellington Early Childhood Center, Teague Elementary, Wagoner Middle School and Wagoner High School will wrap up soon. The Odom Field Football Stadium will be completed by May.

Harris summarized all the new changes for the WPS recently.

AG Building: The new AG center is complete and located behind the Middle School. “We took occupancy last October/November,” Harris said.

Harris added that the AG upgrade was long overdue. The new one is state of the art.

Teague: “It is completed,” Harris said. “We took occupancy last September. This summer we added a new concrete basketball court and goals to the playground.”

Like the AG building, it has a modern look.

Ellington: "Workers are currently installing the cabinets and millwork inside the new classrooms,” Harris said. “Tile is being installed. Painting is almost complete.”

Ellington will have a new look outside, too. The old tennis courts are gone and new fencing has gone up.

“We have installed new fencing around all the playground areas,” Harris added. “Also, we installed a new concrete slab for basketball on the playground. We hope to occupy the (new classroom) building in early September. It will take until November or December for full completion.”

High School Cafeteria: “Our high school cafeteria has been repaired from the roof collapse last summer,” Harris said. “The roof is fixed and the interior is being brought back to normal. We hope this project will be completed by the start of school in August.”

Odom Field: “In November, after the last home football game, we will demo the current home bleachers and press box at our football stadium,” Harris said.

“Construction on new bleachers and press box will begin shortly thereafter with a completion date of May 1. We should have the stadium ready for (the 2023) graduation.”

Sports facility upgrade: ”In March, depending on construction costs, we hope to begin adding 75 feet to our indoor facility at the stadium. We plan to utilize 25 feet for a new weight lifting area and two locker rooms for football,” Harris said. “We’ll then transform the existing field house into a girls’ sports locker rooms and a cheer room. This project should take about eight months.”