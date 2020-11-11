Wagoner prepares to ring in the holidays

The City of Wagoner, Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Wagoner, Corp. and the Ft. Gibson Lake Association are teaming up to bring the best of the holiday season to visitors and residents for 2020.
This year’s celebration begins Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 27. In fact, decorations are already being installed and there will be lights, lights and more lights!
Organizers say the season will include a community Christmas tree lighting ceremony, a parade, winter concert series, a nightly light show and a showcase of nearly 90 light displays throughout the community.
There will be photos with Santa and various cartoon characters, a Christmas decorating contest and more to help share holiday cheer in the community.
Beginning Thanksgiving evening, Wagoner will be glowing with lighted displays. They will start at the junction of U.S. Hwy. 69 and Hwy. 51 and continue east through downtown to McQuarrie St. Displays will also be along McQuarrie St. to S.E. 15th Street and back west on S.E. 15th.
Dell Davis with the City of Wagoner said businesses and residents are joining in on the fun and will have lighted displays as well.
“Snowflakes will sparkle from light posts,” she reminded. “Don’t forget to find the “unusual snowflake’. It makes for a great car game to play with the young ones.”
A nightly light show has been expanded for the holiday festivities. Presented by GRDA, the show will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. each evening. The Wagoner High School music production students have engineered, programed and produced the automated show that will be featured.
The annual Winter Concert Series kicks off the 2020 season on Saturday, Nov. 21st at 7 p.m. with a performance by Southern Raised. The award-winning sibling band combines classical music with a twinge of country, gospel and bluegrass for their unique sound.
On Saturday, Dec. 5th, four bands will be showcased beginning at 6 p.m. They include regional favorites Spring Street, Heartland Xpress and the Roving Gamblers. Youth talent will shine with the Bazemore Family. Music will range from acoustic country, to bluegrass and gospel.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, Brad and Mary Kay Henderson and band will “jazz” your Christmas favorites beginning at 7 p.m.
Brad is a Worship Associate at First Baptist Tulsa and Mary Kay is the former director for the Cherokee National Youth Choir. Both are well known for their recordings and performances.
All concert performances will be held at the Wagoner Civic Center. Admission is family friendly at with $5 tickets for adults. Children 10 and under are admitted free.
The community’s annual Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3rd. in downtown Wagoner. Over 100 entries will light up downtown and costumed characters will be on hand to wave and welcome all the children. Davis urges residents and visitors alike to not miss great food while in Wagoner enjoying the festivities. Area restaurants will be offering discounts during the month of December.
“Christmas in Wagoner is worth the quick drive to see a million or more Christmas lights and enjoy the themes of Christmas present and past,” Davis invited. “We welcome you to Wagoner, your Christmas destination.”
“We are excited to have you visit our city any time of the year,” Mayor A.J. Jones added. “Thank you to our sponsor partners, city staff and organization committee who work tirelessly to make your holiday experience one to remember.”
For more information and updates on activities and schedules, check out these websites:
City of Wagoner: wagonerok.org, Wagoner Chamber of Commerce: thecityofwagoner.org
Downtown Wagoner Corp: downtownwagoner.org
