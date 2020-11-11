Wagoner prepares to ring in the holidays

A nightly light show has been expanded for the holiday festivities. Presented by GRDA, the show will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. each evening. The Wagoner High School music production students have engineered, programed and produced the automated show that will be featured.

The annual Winter Concert Series kicks off the 2020 season on Saturday, Nov. 21st at 7 p.m. with a performance by Southern Raised. The award-winning sibling band combines classical music with a twinge of country, gospel and bluegrass for their unique sound.

On Saturday, Dec. 5th, four bands will be showcased beginning at 6 p.m. They include regional favorites Spring Street, Heartland Xpress and the Roving Gamblers. Youth talent will shine with the Bazemore Family. Music will range from acoustic country, to bluegrass and gospel.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, Brad and Mary Kay Henderson and band will “jazz” your Christmas favorites beginning at 7 p.m.

Brad is a Worship Associate at First Baptist Tulsa and Mary Kay is the former director for the Cherokee National Youth Choir. Both are well known for their recordings and performances.

All concert performances will be held at the Wagoner Civic Center. Admission is family friendly at with $5 tickets for adults. Children 10 and under are admitted free.