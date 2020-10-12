Wagoner Police looking for armed robbery suspects

Wagoner Police continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred Sept. 30 at the Fire Station Dispensary at 2115 S. Dewey Ave.

Authorities say the clerk told police she was sitting in the store just before 8 p.m. when two Black males wearing medical gloves, masks and all black clothing came into the store. One subject was reportedly holding a hand gun and pointed it at the clerk.

According to the police report, the suspects demanded money. When the clerk told them it had already been picked up, one of them zip tied her hands and legs while the other started taking marijuana jars from the display case.

One suspect turned off all the lights before the men fled from the store. After they left, the clerk was able to free herself and called both her boss and authorities.

WPD Detective Ben Blair said the armed robbers got away with approximately $12,000 worth of marijuana.

If anyone knows the identity of the men who committed this crime, contact the Wagoner Police Department at 918-485-5511.