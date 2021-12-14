Wagoner police investigating death after woman found burned on Thanksgiving; family seeking answers

The Wagoner Police Department, in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, is investigating a Wagoner woman’s death after her legs, arms and head were found severely burned on Thanksgiving evening.

Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said the woman is Jessica Webb, in her 40s.

Chief Haley said officers responded to a wooded area with a concrete slab and partial walls behind AutoZone, near 511 W. Cherokee St., after seeing flames while on routine patrol. Officers immediately called City of Wagoner Emergency Management, and they transported her to a Tulsa hospital.

She died Saturday, Dec. 11 at the hospital, Haley said.

Haley said Webb was awake and by herself when officers arrived at the scene. The victim did not provide any further information to investigators as she was “medically unable” at the hospital.

Detectives have spoken to about 10-15 people in the general vicinity who saw her shortly prior to the incident, and friends and family members, Haley said.

Detectives are waiting on autopsy results from the medical examiner’s office to determine an official cause of death, Haley said.