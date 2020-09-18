Wagoner Police Incidents for the period ending Sept. 10, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Sept. 10, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
INCIDENTS
September 4
Officers responded to a simple assault call in the 200 block of S. State St.
September 10
Officers took a report of a protective order violation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!