Wagoner Police Incidents for the period ending Sept. 10, 2020

Wagoner Police Incidents

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Sept. 10, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

INCIDENTS

September 4

Officers responded to a simple assault call in the 200 block of S. State St.

September 10

Officers took a report of a protective order violation.

