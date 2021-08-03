Wagoner Police Dept. host 2021 National Night Out

The weather was nearly perfect for a great turnout at the 2nd, annual “National Night out” event, hosted by the Wagoner Police Department August 3.

National Night Out, held at Maple Park, is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The goal is always the same: making neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

The community — young and old — were able to interact with law enforcement and emergency responders in their community. Law enforcement vehicles were lined up and down Maple Park for children and their parents to experience. There were also inflatables, arts and crafts, free hot dogs and games for everyone to enjoy.

Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haly was in attendance — and said it’s an important event for community members to interact with law enforcement and emergency personnel.

“People see us sometimes as just a police car zooming down the road, or maybe it’s on TV, but I want them to be able to see the lights and know what we really do. We’re citizens just like their mamma’s and daddy’s are,” he said.