Wagoner Police Dept. host 2021 National Night Out

The weather was nearly perfect for a great turnout at the 2nd, annual “National Night out” event, hosted by the Wagoner Police Department August 3.
National Night Out, held at Maple Park, is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The goal is always the same: making neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.
The community — young and old — were able to interact with law enforcement and emergency responders in their community. Law enforcement vehicles were lined up and down Maple Park for children and their parents to experience. There were also inflatables, arts and crafts, free hot dogs and games for everyone to enjoy.
Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haly was in attendance — and said it’s an important event for community members to interact with law enforcement and emergency personnel.
“People see us sometimes as just a police car zooming down the road, or maybe it’s on TV, but I want them to be able to see the lights and know what we really do. We’re citizens just like their mamma’s and daddy’s are,” he said.
Young police hopefuls were seen talking with law enforcement about what it takes to become an officer, and what they should be doing in the meantime. Others took pictures with emergency management crews. Some youngsters climbed into a Wagoner Firetruck for the first time.
Crews from Wagoner Police, three fire departments, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and emergency management were all available at the National Night Out. City employees, including staff from the Wagoner City Public Library, were working the games and inflatables.
Chief Haley remembered last year’s National Night Out when it was 105 degrees with very little breeze.
“We’re having a lot more people coming in this time and a lot more things were planned. Thankfully, we’re doing a whole lot better weather wise,” he said.
According to the city of Wagoner’s website, “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”