Wagoner Police Department seize fentanyl

The Wagoner Police Department may have saved the life of a suspect just after midnight last week during an arrest.

The Wagoner Police Department stopped an individual riding a bicycle for a city ordinance violation. After a pat search and the suspect admitting to having paraphernalia on his person, police officers noticed the subject was attempting to conceal something.

The suspect attempted to swallow the item. The officer that initiated the stop struggled with the suspect and was able to retrieve the item from the suspect.

Officers retrieved a zip lock bag with three grams of an unknown white powder, crystal-like substance. Officers ran a fentanyl test on the substance and the result was positive.

Fortunately, the officer was able to prevent the suspect from swallowing the substance because it would have killed the suspect if he had ingested it. Not only did the officers involved in this stop save the suspect’s life, but approximately 431 other lives – according to the police department – could have been lost due to the contents of the substance in the bag that was found.