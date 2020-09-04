Wagoner Police Arrests, Incidents for the period ending Sept. 4, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Sept. 2, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Jorgina Renee Beedy, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 31 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia
INCIDENTS
August 17
Officers responded to a stolen trailer report in the 200 block of S. Mary.
August 20
Officers responded to a burglary call in the 800 block of N.W. 5th.
August 22
Officers responded to a breaking and entering call in the 1400 block of S. Tyler.
August 23
Officers issued citations for possession of paraphernalia and driving in a manner not reasonable or proper.
August 27
Officers took a report of credit card fraud that occurred in the 100 block of N. Blake.
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 100 block of N. Blake Ave.
August 29
Officers identified a lost property item in the 100 block of S. State.
August 30
Officers responded to a bicycle theft call in the 400 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers responded to a domestic abuse call in the 100 block of N. Blake Dr.
August 31
Officers responded to a vandalism/threats call in the 300 block of N. Blake.
Officers responded to a utility tampering call in the 1200 block of N. State St.
September 1
Officers took a report of a stolen wallet in the 300 block of N. Blake.
Officers responded to a motor vehicle theft call in the 1400 block of S.E. 13th St.
Officers responded to a threats/intimidation call in the 300 N. Blake Dr.
September 2
Officers took a report of burglary that occurred in the 1400 block of S.E. 13th St.
September 3
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 500 block of W. Cherokee.
