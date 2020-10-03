Wagoner Police Arrests, Incidents for the period ending Sept. 30, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Oct. 2, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Cory Levi Vanputten, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 30 on complaints of second degree burglary, maliciously injures, defaces or destroy another’s real or personal property, obstructing an officer, failure to comply with order or directive of law enforcement officer and public intoxication.
Deneta Lea Pong, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 24 on complaints of driving under the influence.
Kennedy Freeth, of Wagoner, receiving/possessing stolen property.
Jason Ryan Bowen, of Tulsa, was arrested Sept. 29 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (first offense), operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Jeffery Levi Vaughn, of Tahlequah, was arrested Sept. 23 on complaints of public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
INCIDENTS
September 21
Officers responded to a threats/intimidation call in the 1300 block of S. Lincoln.
September 25
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 600 block of N. Polk.
September 26
Officers responded to a protective order violation call in the 700 block of S. Taylor.
September 29
Officers took a breaking and entering call that occurred in the 1200 block of S. Dewey.
