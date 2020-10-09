 Skip to main content
Wagoner Police Arrests, Incidents for the period ending Sept. 30, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Oct. 7, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Taylor Paige Flynn, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 7 on complaints of public intoxication and possession of Schedule I or II substance, first offense.

Jeffery Levi Vaughn, of Tahlequah, was arrested Oct. 4 on complaints of distributing or transporting a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of an educational institution, public park, recreation area or public housing (other substance in Schedule I, II, III or IV, first offense), uses tincture of opium, tincture of opium camphorated or any derivative thereof by the hypodermic method, uses drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III, IV or V, marijuana, second or subsequent offense.

INCIDENTS

September 16

Officers issued citations for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in the area of S.W. 6th St. and South Pierce St.

September 24

Officers took a report of checks being stolen from the 900 block of S.W. 5th.

September 27

Officers issued citations for possession of marijuana in the 800 block of S. Dewey Ave.

October 2

Officers responded to a call in the 500 block of W. Cherokee for a potential drug find.

October 3

Officers took a report for a larceny that occurred in the 1300 block of N.E. 12th.

October 5

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle taken in the 200 block of S. Yorkshire Blvd.

Officers issued citations for suspended license and driving without displaying headlights on W. Cherokee.

October 6

Officers took a report of threats/intimidation that took place in the 700 block of E. Cherokee St.

Officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 400 block of S. Filmore.

October 7

Officers responded to a larceny call in the 1100 block of N. Proctor.

