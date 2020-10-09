Wagoner Police Arrests, Incidents for the period ending Sept. 30, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Oct. 7, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Taylor Paige Flynn, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 7 on complaints of public intoxication and possession of Schedule I or II substance, first offense.

Jeffery Levi Vaughn, of Tahlequah, was arrested Oct. 4 on complaints of distributing or transporting a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of an educational institution, public park, recreation area or public housing (other substance in Schedule I, II, III or IV, first offense), uses tincture of opium, tincture of opium camphorated or any derivative thereof by the hypodermic method, uses drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III, IV or V, marijuana, second or subsequent offense.

INCIDENTS

