Wagoner Police Arrests, Incidents for the period ending Sept. 23, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Sept. 23, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Lawrence Cleo Evitt, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 20 on complaints of domestic abuse in the presence of a child.

Edward Smokey Grayson, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 18 on complaints of public intoxication.

Christopher Allen Tomlinson, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 13 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.

INCIDENTS

September 16

Officers responded to a call for a possible homemade explosive device in the 1200 block of N.E. 1st St.

September 16