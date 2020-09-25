 Skip to main content
Wagoner Police Arrests, Incidents for the period ending Sept. 23, 2020

Wagoner Police

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Sept. 23, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Lawrence Cleo Evitt, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 20 on complaints of domestic abuse in the presence of a child.

Edward Smokey Grayson, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 18 on complaints of public intoxication.

Christopher Allen Tomlinson, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 13 on complaints of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.

INCIDENTS

September 16

Officers responded to a call for a possible homemade explosive device in the 1200 block of N.E. 1st St.

September 16

Officers took a report of a trailer stolen in the 300 block of N.W. 5th St.

September 18

Officers responded to a larceny call in the 100 block of N. Johnson Ave.

Officers responded to a threats/intimidation call in the 100 block of S. Dewey.

September 21

Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 500 block of W. Cherokee.

September 23

Officers responded to an attempted robbery call that occurred in the 200 block of S. Yorkshire.

