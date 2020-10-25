Wagoner Police Arrests, Incidents for the period ending Oct. 23, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Oct. 23, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Robert Lee Luellen, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 14 on complaints of possession of Schedule I or 2 (except marijuana) controlled dangerous substance (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at stop sign and obstructing an officer.

Harold Hamner, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 11 on complaints of possession of Schedule I or II (except marijuana) first offense, possession of Schedule III, IV or V, marijuana, and destroys or attempts to destroy evidence.

Paul Aubrey Richardson Jr., of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 11 on complaints of possession of Schedule I or II (except marijuana) first offense, possession of Schedule III, IV or V, marijuana and driving under suspension.