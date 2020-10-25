Wagoner Police Arrests, Incidents for the period ending Oct. 23, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Oct. 23, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Robert Lee Luellen, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 14 on complaints of possession of Schedule I or 2 (except marijuana) controlled dangerous substance (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at stop sign and obstructing an officer.
Harold Hamner, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 11 on complaints of possession of Schedule I or II (except marijuana) first offense, possession of Schedule III, IV or V, marijuana, and destroys or attempts to destroy evidence.
Paul Aubrey Richardson Jr., of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 11 on complaints of possession of Schedule I or II (except marijuana) first offense, possession of Schedule III, IV or V, marijuana and driving under suspension.
Bradley Wane Scott, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 20 on complaints of failure to maintain lane and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Chloe Page Fisher, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 20 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance, first offense.
Jennifer L. Roth, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 19 on complaints of possession of Schedule I or II (first offense),
Sarah Ann Roth, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 19 on complaints of obstructing an officer, distributes or transports a controlled substance within 2000 feet of an educational institution, public park, recreation area or public housing – substance is Schedule I or II (first offense) and violates state statute with substance in Schedule I or II.
Jodi Kane Lognion, no address given, was arrested Oct. 20 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance.
Kelly Ann Smith, of Wagoner, was arrested Oct. 15 on complaints of battery or assault and battery upon a law enforcement officer in the performance of duty, disturbing the peace, obstructing an officer, maliciously injures and defaces or destroys another’s real or personal property.
Shawn Glenn Phillips, no address given, was arrested Oct. 16 on complaints of larceny of lost property and knowingly concealing stolen property.
INCIDENTS
October 1
Officers responded to a call to retrieve a possible stolen weapon in the 200 block of N. Inola.
October 4
Officers issued a possession of marijuana citation in the 100 block of S. Taylor.
October 5
Officers responded to a trespassing and larceny call in the 400 block of S.W. 8th St.
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 100 block of N. Filmore.
October 6
Officers responded to a possible arson call in the 300 block of N. Blake.
October 9
Officers issued possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia citations in the 300 block of E. Cherokee.
October 11
Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2200 W. Wellington.
October 12
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 200 block of E. Cherokee.
October 13
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 1000 block of S.E. 13th St.
Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call in the 2200 block of W. Wellington.
Officers took a report of a stolen identity.
Officers took a report of harassment that occurred in the area of Cherokee and Smith.
October 15
Officers issued citations for failure to have red reflector or red lamp on bicycle and possession of paraphernalia in the area of N.E. 5th St. and N. State St.
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 1100 block of S.W. 4th St.
October 16
Officers responded to a violation of protective order call in the 200 block of N.E. 11th.
Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call in the 2200 block of W. Wellington.
October 19
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 2200 block of Wellington.
Officers took a violation of protective order report.
Officers responded to a call regarding counterfeit bills in the 1600 block of S.W. 15th St.
October 21
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 200 block of E. Cherokee.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!