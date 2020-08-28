Wagoner Police Arrests, Incidents for the period ending August 26, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Aug. 26, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
Jacob Humphrey, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 27 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Charles Welch Jr., of Haskell, was arrested Aug. 26 on complains of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (first offense), operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license, failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law, taxes due state and transporting open container of alcohol.
Brooks Bradford Schwartz, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 24 on complaints of petit larceny, assault and battery upon a police officer, resisting an executive officer in the performance of his duty and placing bodily fluids upon any employee of the state, county or city.
Debera Rae Cox, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 21 on complaints of operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended and failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law.
Jerry DeWayne Rice, of Wagoner, was arrested Aug. 21 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspension (second or subsequent) and failure to register motor vehicle.
INCIDENTS
August 4
Officers took a report of credit card fraud that occurred in the 400 block of S. Dewey and in the 800 block of W. Cherokee.
August 7
Officers took a missing person’s report. The individual has since been located.
August 9
Officers responded to a stolen vehicle recovery call in the 300 block of N. Blake.
August 15
Officers responded to an embezzlement call in the 500 block of W. Cherokee.
Officers responded to a credit card/debit card fraud call in the 100 block of S. Taylor.
August 19
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 400 block of S.W. 13th St.
August 21
Officers took a report of vandalism that occurred in the 200 block of E. Cherokee.
Officers responded to a larceny call in the 1300 block of S.W. 3rd St.
August 22
Officers responded to a possible breaking and entering call in the 300 block of S. State St.
August 23
Officers responded to a counterfeit money call in the 1400 block of W. Hwy. 51.
August 26
Officers took a threats/intimidation report for an incident that took place in the 20 block of S. Yorkshire.