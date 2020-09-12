Wagoner Police Arrest, Incidents for the period ending Sept. 9, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner Police Department for the period ending Sept. 9, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Amanda Dawn Richards, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 7 on complaints of second degree burglary.
Jennifer Lea Simpson, of Muskogee, was arrested Sept. 8 on complaints of larceny.
Daniel Lee Curry, of Wagoner, was arrested on complaints of second degree burglary.
Jeffery Levi Vaughn, of Tahlequah, was arrested Sept. 6 on complaints of vandalism/destruction of property.
Jacob Miller, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 9 on complaints of knowingly receiving property that was stolen, embezzled, or obtained by false pretense or robbery or conceals/withholds such property and possession of schedule I or II (except marijuana), first offense.
Eddie Rankins, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 9 on complaints of knowingly receiving property that was stolen, embezzled, or obtained by false pretense or robbery or conceals/withholds such property.
Larry Lee Welch Jr., of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 9 on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of CD’s.
Jeffrey Scott Rankins, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 9 on complaints of grand larceny.
James Weldon Johnson, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 8 on complaints of knowingly receiving property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery or conceals/withholds such property; trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more; distributes or transports a controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of an educational institution – other substance in Schedule I, II, III or IV except narcotic drug or LSD (first offense); knowingly or intentionally keeping or maintaining a dwelling used for drugs or keeping or selling a controlled dangerous substance; convicted felon carries or possesses a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia and tampers with or disables a security or surveillance camera or security system for the purpose of detecting of avoiding detection while committing a felony or aiding another person in the connection of a felony.
Michelle Diane Merchant, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 9 on complaints of knowingly receiving property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery or conceals/withholds such property; trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more; distributes or transports a controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of an educational institution – other substance in Schedule I, II, III or IV except narcotic drug or LSD (first offense); knowingly or intentionally keeping or maintaining a dwelling used for drugs or keeping or selling a controlled dangerous substance; convicted felon carries or possesses a firearm.; possession of drug paraphernalia and tampers with or disables a security or surveillance camera or security system for the purpose of detecting of avoiding detection while committing a felony or aiding another person in the connection of a felony.
Amanda Dawn Richards, of Wagoner, was arrested Sept. 9 on complaints of second degree burglary and knowingly receives property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery or conceals, withholds such property.
INCIDENTS
August 23-25
Officers took a report of credit card fraud that took place in the 300 block of E. Cherokee, 700 block of E. Cherokee, 400 block of S. Dewey and 500 block of W. Cherokee.
August 27
Officers took a report of identity theft that occurred in the 200 block of N. Jefferson.
August 31
Officers took a report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
September 2
Officers took a report of theft from an auto that occurred in the 1000 block of S. Arthur.
September 3
Officers took a report of harassment occurring in the 200 block of S. State St.
Officers issued a citation for possession of paraphernalia in the area of N.W. 5th and N. Pierce.
Officers took a report of a simple assault that occurred in the 300 block of N. Blake.
September 4
Officers took a report of someone being followed.
September 6
Officers took a report of a simple assault that took place in the 800 block of S.W. 5th.
Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call in the 500 block of N. Pierce.
Officers responded to a threats/intimidation call in the 300 block of N. Blake.
September 7
Officers responded to a theft from an auto call in the 1100 block of S.W. 4th.
Officers took a report of a civil issue that occurred in the 100 block of N. Story Ave.
Officers were notified of a narcotics find in the 300 block of S. Cherokee.
Officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle call in the 1000 block of S.W. 4th.
September 8
Officers issued two citations for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in the area of Polk and Cherokee.
September 9
Officers served a search warrant in the 800 block of S. Taylor.
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 1600 block of Stevens Place.
Officers took a report of stolen tools that were pawned off.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!