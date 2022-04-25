 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagoner pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle Saturday

A Wagoner man was hit by a vehicle and killed about five miles north of Wagoner on Saturday, April 23, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Avery Michael Rogers, 40, of Wagoner, was transported by Wagoner County EMS to Wagoner Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. near South 297 Road and East 690 Road.

The driver, Richard Blackburn, 53, of Wagoner, was in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and was not injured, according to the troopers’ report.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, troopers said.

