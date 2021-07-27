Wagoner PD to host Citizens Police Academy

The Wagoner Police Department is hosting a free, Citizens Police Academy, September through November.

Classes will be from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Orientation is September 14 and graduation is November 16. Classes will feature guest speakers, tours, police training and more.

The Wagoner Citizens Police Academy will provide participants the opportunity to understand the Wagoner Police Department past, present and future.

WCPA will also help participants to gain knowledge of leadership skills, talent and how they can use those skills in our growing community, organizers said.

Graduates will have a unique perspective and influence the future of Wagoner and the Wagoner Police Department, organizers said.

Requirements for eligibility include:

- Be able to pass a criminal background check

- Cannot have a protective order against you

- Must be 18 years of age or older

- No felony convictions

- Possess a valid driver’s license

Topics covered include:

- Firearms/firearm safety