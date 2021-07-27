Wagoner PD to host Citizens Police Academy

The Wagoner Police Department is hosting a free, Citizens Police Academy, September through November.
Classes will be from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Orientation is September 14 and graduation is November 16. Classes will feature guest speakers, tours, police training and more.
The Wagoner Citizens Police Academy will provide participants the opportunity to understand the Wagoner Police Department past, present and future.
WCPA will also help participants to gain knowledge of leadership skills, talent and how they can use those skills in our growing community, organizers said.
Graduates will have a unique perspective and influence the future of Wagoner and the Wagoner Police Department, organizers said.
Requirements for eligibility include:
- Be able to pass a criminal background check
- Cannot have a protective order against you
- Must be 18 years of age or older
- No felony convictions
- Possess a valid driver’s license
Topics covered include:
- Firearms/firearm safety
- Traffic accidents and crashes
- Traffic stops and patrol
- MPD SOT/ Simulator
- Use of Force/ Defensive tactics/ K-9
- Criminal Investigations/ Crime scenes
- Domestic Violence/ sexual assault, mental health
- Criminal Law – Municipal, State, Federal, Tribal
Wagoner Citizens Police Academy is open to all interested residents of Wagoner and does not discriminate because of age, sex, race, religion or national origin.
Participants are selected on the basis of ability and demonstrated interest in the Wagoner community and insight for effective leadership, organizers said.
Applications are available online at wagonerok.org. From there, click on ‘online tools’, ‘download forms/documents’ and download the application. Email the completed application to info@wagonerpd.org with ‘Wagoner Citizens Police Academy’ as the subject line.
Interested residents can also pick up and drop off an application at the Wagoner Police Department, 105 S. Casaver St, Wagoner, OK 74467.
The deadline to apply is August 20, 2021.