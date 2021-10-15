 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner PD’s Rice wins fundraiser foot race benefiting Ponds family
0 Comments

Wagoner PD’s Rice wins fundraiser foot race benefiting Ponds family

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Footrace

Participants included members of Coweta PD, Wagoner PD, Fire and EMS.

 By Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

The Wagoner Chamber of Commerce hosted a foot race fundraiser between Wagoner and Coweta police officers, with all proceeds going toward the Ponds family after the loss of Brook Ponds to COVID-19 in September.

Ponds was a Wagoner Staple. She coached her daughters cheer team, worked at the county courthouse and “always did something to benefit the town,” as her family likes to say. She is also the daughter of Wagoner’s Deputy Police Chief.

The foot race, on Thursday, Oct. 14 was held before the home, Wagoner football game against Miami. Ponds would never miss a football game, so it made sense why the times didn’t overlap.

Participants from Wagoner included Dalton Grooms, Wagoner Fire; Ben Blair, Wagoner PD; Robert Rice, Wagoner PD; and Wyatt Philips, Wagoner EMS.

Participants from Coweta included Nick Winters and Matthew Rice, from Coweta PD.

The winner was Robert Rice from Wagoner PD.

Wagoner PD's Robert Rice wins fundraiser footrace benefiting Ponds family. Courtesy: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

Donors were able to vote for whom they thought would win with their dollars. Over $400 was raised for the Ponds’ family Thursday night.

This was the second foot race fundraiser the chamber has hosted.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Okay roads re-asphalted after nearly 30 years
News

Okay roads re-asphalted after nearly 30 years

  • Updated

The roads in the small Wagoner County community of Okay are looking a little better than ‘okay’ now that a county contractor re-asphalted most of the streets after a nearly 30-year hiatus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News