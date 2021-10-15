Wagoner PD’s Rice wins fundraiser foot race benefiting Ponds family

The Wagoner Chamber of Commerce hosted a foot race fundraiser between Wagoner and Coweta police officers, with all proceeds going toward the Ponds family after the loss of Brook Ponds to COVID-19 in September.

Ponds was a Wagoner Staple. She coached her daughters cheer team, worked at the county courthouse and “always did something to benefit the town,” as her family likes to say. She is also the daughter of Wagoner’s Deputy Police Chief.

The foot race, on Thursday, Oct. 14 was held before the home, Wagoner football game against Miami. Ponds would never miss a football game, so it made sense why the times didn’t overlap.

Participants from Wagoner included Dalton Grooms, Wagoner Fire; Ben Blair, Wagoner PD; Robert Rice, Wagoner PD; and Wyatt Philips, Wagoner EMS.

Participants from Coweta included Nick Winters and Matthew Rice, from Coweta PD.

The winner was Robert Rice from Wagoner PD.

Donors were able to vote for whom they thought would win with their dollars. Over $400 was raised for the Ponds’ family Thursday night.

This was the second foot race fundraiser the chamber has hosted.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.