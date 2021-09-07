 Skip to main content
Wagoner PD, Cherokee County authorities investigate snapchat photo with rifle sent to Wagoner Middle School students
Wagoner Middle School

Extra patrols were at Wagoner Middle School Tuesday morning, according to Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley.

 Justin Ayer

Wagoner PD and Cherokee County authorities are investigating a snapchat photo sent to a group of students at Wagoner Middle School with a rifle and the words, “where red tomorrow."

That is not a typo.

Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said a juvenile male from Cherokee County sent the message late Monday evening. He does not go to school in Wagoner County.

Extra patrols were at Wagoner Middle School Tuesday morning, Haley said.

“We are aware of the incident and have made contact with Cherokee County,” Haley said. “I’ve got grandkids in the Wagoner Public Schools system. I’m not worried about this incident — it’s being handled.”

A Wagoner Middle School mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said she allowed her daughter to stay at home because she was scared. A handful of other parents, according to comments on the ‘Wagoner 411’ Facebook page, allowed their children to do the same.

That parent said her daughter didn’t know who the sender was, and neither did any of her friends. She said it was part of a snapchat group, although she wasn’t sure what kind of group it was.

The rifle was light green and black, and possibly laying on a bed, she said.

“I feel bad for the kid. I’m sure it was just a sick joke,” the parent said. “I don’t take chances with my child’s safety or the safety of other children. I’m lucky my child is smart enough and trusting enough to come to me in situations like this. I hope others do the same.”

Along with Wagoner PD, a Hulbert (Okla.) police official said they are working the case simultaneously with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Neither Cherokee County department would give further details.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

