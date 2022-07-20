Wagoner Parrotheads to celebrate 25 years with annual charity golf tournament

The Wagoner Parrothead Club will be celebrating 25 years of their annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Sequoyah Golf Course.

The tournament was created to give financial support to Wagoner Area Neighbors, which they still do. Wagoner Area Neighbors is a nonprofit organization assisting local residents of Wagoner County in need.

Over the past several years, they have also adopted St. Jude Children's Hospital as beneficiary of the monies raised. Since the club's beginning, they have raised and donated over $170,000.00 to local and worthwhile charities.

This is a 'Phun Tournament' where all golfers are encouraged to wear tropical dress and prizes are awarded for the Best Decorated Cart, Best Dressed Golfers and other prizes.

Golfers of all skills can enter by downloading the registration form at wagonerparrotheads.net or by calling 918-760-2221 or 918-232-2911.