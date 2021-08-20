 Skip to main content
Wagoner Parrotheads ready for ‘phun’ at 24th charity golf tournament Aug. 28
Wagoner Parrotheads ready for ‘phun’ at 24th charity golf tournament Aug. 28

Wagoner Parrothead Club

Prizes will consist of best team score, best dressed golfer, best decorated golfer, and of course the famous, “longest drive from the Parrot Perch.”

 Courtesy: Wagoner Parrothead Club

Get your grass skirts picked out and Jimmy Buffet’s “Margaritaville” playlist on cue because the 24th, annual Wagoner Parrothead Charity Golf Tournament will kick off at Sequoyah Golf Course Saturday, Aug. 28.

The shotgun start is at 9 a.m. with a luncheon and awards presentation at 2 p.m. Prizes will consist of best team score, best dressed golfer, best decorated golfer, and of course the famous, “longest drive from the Parrot Perch.”

The tournament will consist of 18 holes, two rounds. Last year, it was only nine holes.

In total, 125 people will be a part of the tournament in one of the biggest days for Sequoyah Golf Course in Hulbert. With an entry fee of $75 per player for the four-man scramble, Parrothead Golf Chairman Jeff Hamilton said it’s expected to be another lucrative year for donations.

“It really is such a great day for all of our local organizations, but also the golf course," Hamilton said. “Some people come as far as Minnesota and Texas to be a part of the tournament.”

The Wagoner Parrothead Group, who meet every month, support organizations like Brighter Futures of Wagoner, the Wagoner Junior Live Stock Program, Wagoner Area Neighbors and St Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The group likes to focus on keeping funds local within the Wagoner community.

Last year, the group raised about $8,000 for area organizations, even though it was only a nine-hole tournament. Over the 24-year period since the Wagoner Parrothead Group was established, they’ve been able to donate over $170,000 to national and local charities, Hamilton said.

“It is the most fun that anyone could have while helping others in need,” he said.

Organizers consider it a “phun” tournament, so non-serious golfers are encouraged. If you like “Gilligan’s Island”, “The Flintstones” or clowns, they encourage attendees to find a way to dress like them.

