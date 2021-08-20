Wagoner Parrotheads ready for ‘phun’ at 24th charity golf tournament Aug. 28

Get your grass skirts picked out and Jimmy Buffet’s “Margaritaville” playlist on cue because the 24th, annual Wagoner Parrothead Charity Golf Tournament will kick off at Sequoyah Golf Course Saturday, Aug. 28.

The shotgun start is at 9 a.m. with a luncheon and awards presentation at 2 p.m. Prizes will consist of best team score, best dressed golfer, best decorated golfer, and of course the famous, “longest drive from the Parrot Perch.”

The tournament will consist of 18 holes, two rounds. Last year, it was only nine holes.

In total, 125 people will be a part of the tournament in one of the biggest days for Sequoyah Golf Course in Hulbert. With an entry fee of $75 per player for the four-man scramble, Parrothead Golf Chairman Jeff Hamilton said it’s expected to be another lucrative year for donations.

“It really is such a great day for all of our local organizations, but also the golf course," Hamilton said. “Some people come as far as Minnesota and Texas to be a part of the tournament.”