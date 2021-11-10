 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner Parrotheads donate $2,000 to charity
0 Comments

Wagoner Parrotheads donate $2,000 to charity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Check

Pictured are just a few of the many Parrotheads and volunteers who worked to make the Tournament a great success once again. / Jeff Hamilton

 Courtesy: Jeff Hamilton

The Wagoner Parrotheads recently wrote a $2,000 check to Wagoner Area Neighbors, with all funds being raised at their 24th annual charity golf tournament.

The Parrotheads wrote the check as a donation at their November meeting.

Wagoner Area Neighbors is a non-profit providing charitable services for “neighbors” in need, particularly those not served by existing social service programs, as well as those eligible recipients of existing programs whose needs are not fully met.

The Parrothead Charity Golf Tournament was first organized in 1997 to support specifically Wagoner Area Neighbors. Over the years, the tournament has grown in popularity and 'fun infamy,' allowing the Parrotheads to support other organizations as well.

All of the tournament funds were generated from golfer entry fees, donations and the generosity of many wonderful sponsors.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News