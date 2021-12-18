 Skip to main content
Wagoner Parrotheads continue to help St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Wagoner Parrotheads

The Parrotheads have been making annual donations to St. Jude’s for several years.

 Courtesy: Jeff Hamilton

The Wagoner Parrothead Club wrote a $2,500 check to St. Jude Children's Hospital at one of their recent meetings.

All of the funds were raised from the annual, spring time Garage Sale and Charity Golf Tournament held each August.

Since the not-for-profit club's organization in 1997, the Wagoner Parrotheads have raised and donated over $180,000.00 to deserving charities like Wagoner Area Neighbors and St. Jude Children's Hospital. As the Parrotheads like to say: “Now, that truly is partying with a purpose!"

