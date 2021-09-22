Wagoner officials blame possible ‘critter’ for shutting down power, schools Wednesday

Jones said he arrived at the substation around 6 a.m. with Elam, his crews and GRDA. He noticed fresh blood on the ground of the substation, signifying a potential animal getting inside. A carcass wasn’t located, so more than likely — if that were the case — the critter was able to escape.

Jones said he remained in close contact with Elam and Harris throughout the morning. Harris needed a decision by 6:30 a.m. whether he had to cancel or not. Due to not having a definitive time when the power would be restored, Harris decided to play it safe and cancel schools.

School district staff called parents in the morning with the decision to cancel, and it was also posted on their Facebook page. Students who were picked up on school busses before 7 a.m. were able to get a ride back to their homes.

Jones said it is very rare that a small animal gets inside a substation since it’s in an enclosed structure with a chain-linked fence.

When it pertains to power outages across the city of Wagoner, Elam said 90 percent of the time it’s because of squirrels — or the occasional wind storm.