Wagoner officials blame possible ‘critter’ for shutting down power, schools Wednesday

Wagoner Public Schools administrators decided to cancel classes on Wednesday due to a city power outage.
The Wagoner Public Works Authority, along with GRDA, restored power to the city by 9 a.m. The outage was first reported around 5:30 a.m. Initially, crews did not know how fast power could be restored, so Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris canceled school Wednesday morning.
The power outage stemmed from substation No. 2, along Martin Luther King Boulevard and Sixth Street in Wagoner, on the southwest side of the city.
Public Works Authority Director Dwayne Elam said crews are still analyzing the cause, but more than likely it was from a small critter making its way inside the substation, or a hairline crack in the glass due to the temperature change.
He said the issue came from the Grand River Dam Authority, known as GRDA, ‘high side’ of the substation, and the city of Wagoner’s lower side. Elam said the distribution line on the breaker was clean. He said one breaker had significant damage on the top.
Substation No. 2 is a large port of electricity for the city of Wagoner. It controls power for Walmart, the Wagoner City Hospital, the water plant, and the Wagoner Public Schools district, Elam explained.
Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones estimates substation No. 2 controls about half of the power to the city, with the other half coming from substation No. 1 in downtown Wagoner. Substation No. 1 controls power to most of the downtown area and residential homes.
Jones said he arrived at the substation around 6 a.m. with Elam, his crews and GRDA. He noticed fresh blood on the ground of the substation, signifying a potential animal getting inside. A carcass wasn’t located, so more than likely — if that were the case — the critter was able to escape.
Jones said he remained in close contact with Elam and Harris throughout the morning. Harris needed a decision by 6:30 a.m. whether he had to cancel or not. Due to not having a definitive time when the power would be restored, Harris decided to play it safe and cancel schools.
School district staff called parents in the morning with the decision to cancel, and it was also posted on their Facebook page. Students who were picked up on school busses before 7 a.m. were able to get a ride back to their homes.
Jones said it is very rare that a small animal gets inside a substation since it’s in an enclosed structure with a chain-linked fence.
When it pertains to power outages across the city of Wagoner, Elam said 90 percent of the time it’s because of squirrels — or the occasional wind storm.
“If we had the ability to know what exactly causes all of the outages in Wagoner, we wouldn’t be having this conversation because we’d be able to correct it,” Elam said Wednesday afternoon. “Unfortunately, electricity causes crazy and wild things.”
To combat electrical outages, Elam said the city undergoes an aggressive schedule of tree trimming so critters don’t have the ability to jump on the distribution lines. They’ve also installed a lot of enclosures near distribution lines over the past few years to catch critters, he said.
“If a squirrel gets on a line, it causes a trip situation,” Elam said. “A lot of people laugh at the issues we have with squirrels, but it’s the truth.”
Since the city of Wagoner is partnered with GRDA, the breaker that feeds into substation No. 2 was down on Wednesday until GRDA crews were able to close their side back in, Elam said. Once they found the damage in the substation, Elam said they had to isolate their breaker until GRDA’s work was completed.
One of those distribution lines goes all the way out to Whitehorn Cove Road, Elam explained.
“We probably could have had service up sooner, but for the safety of citizens and the substation, we wanted to ensure we didn’t lose another breaker due to a fault somewhere else,” Elam said. “We wanted to take the time to thoroughly analyze the situation before we isolated the breaker out.”