Wagoner native, Texas Tech linebacker shares message of hard work: ‘The only person standing between you and your aspirations is you’

Patrick Curley knows a thing or two about working hard.

“In life, it is neither our achievements nor endeavors that deem our value as an individual. It is rather the content of our heart and our character,” Curley told the Wagoner County American-Tribune.

The Texas Tech linebacker, from Wagoner, just graduated with top honors in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering. He will graduate Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in mechanical engineering.

His next steps include attending the Rawls College of Business in pursuit of a STEM M.B.A.

The 6’2’’linebacker has been known to be a special contributor on the special teams, appearing in all 13 games of the 2021 season and often times on multiple special teams units, according to the Texas Tech football website. As a junior, Curley totaled for six tackles on the year, including four that came on special teams. He was ranked third on the team in special teams tackles, all of which came on kickoff duty. No other Red Raider had at least four kickoff tackles on the year, the website stated.