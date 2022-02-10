Wagoner native, Texas Tech linebacker shares message of hard work: ‘The only person standing between you and your aspirations is you’

Patrick Curley knows a thing or two about working hard.
“In life, it is neither our achievements nor endeavors that deem our value as an individual. It is rather the content of our heart and our character,” Curley told the Wagoner County American-Tribune.
The Texas Tech linebacker, from Wagoner, just graduated with top honors in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering. He will graduate Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in mechanical engineering.
His next steps include attending the Rawls College of Business in pursuit of a STEM M.B.A.
The 6’2’’linebacker has been known to be a special contributor on the special teams, appearing in all 13 games of the 2021 season and often times on multiple special teams units, according to the Texas Tech football website. As a junior, Curley totaled for six tackles on the year, including four that came on special teams. He was ranked third on the team in special teams tackles, all of which came on kickoff duty. No other Red Raider had at least four kickoff tackles on the year, the website stated.
What’s equally, if not more impressive, is Curley’s academic accolades. His father shared a list of his achievements to the Wagoner County American-Tribune:
Summer 2018:
1. Rookie Strongman (Awarded by strength staff at end of summer to best freshman)
Fall 2018:
1. President’s List (4.0 GPA)
Spring 2019:
1. President’s List (4.0 GPA)
Summer 2019:
1. Representative of Big 12 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, S.A.A.C. (Attended Big 12 SAAC meeting in Arlington, TX on behalf of Texas Tech, have served from Summer 19 - Present)
2. Study Abroad in Seville, Spain (Spent 2.5 weeks studying abroad)
Fall 2019:
1. President’s List (4.0 GPA)
2. TTU SAAC Executive Board (Selected as the Community Relations Chair for the executive Board of TTU SAAC, served from Fall 19 - Spring 21
3. First-Team Academic All-Big 12 Recipient (Awarded to student-athletes who have above 3.2 GPA and have competed in 25% or more of competition)
4. Raiders Who Rock (awarded to one exemplarily student-athlete each semester, also set record of 35 hours of community service in one semester)
December 2019 - January 2020
1. Completed Engineering Internship with Olson Custom Blasting
Spring 2020 (COVID)
1. President’s List (4.0 GPA)
2. Received Mechanical Engineering Internship Offer (Cancelled Due to COVID)
Fall 2020
1. President’s List (4.0 GPA)
2. Special Team’s Player of the Week (awarded to the best performer on Special Teams)
3. First-Team Academic All-Big 12 Recipient (Awarded to student-athletes who have above 3.2 GPA and have competed in 25% or more of competition)
4. December Student-Athlete of the Month (awarded to a student-athlete for showing unparalleled work ethic and character, on and off field of play)
Spring 2021
1. President’s List (4.0 GPA)
2. Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award (Big 12 Conference’s highest academic award - accumulated over 100 hours of college credit with over a 3.8 GPA and have lettered in their respective sport for two years)
3. Accepted Mechanical Engineering Internship with Xylem Inc
Summer 2021
1. Completed Internship with Xylem Inc (worked 40 hours/week)
Most recently, he passed his Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam, making him a certified Engineer in the state of Texas.
“We live in a society that demands immediate results and success, almost as if the process doesn’t even matter anymore. But the truth is, it matters now more than ever,” Curley said. “A wise man once said, ‘you can do anything you set your mind to,’ and I stand here today as a testament to the power of hard work and determination. It may not be tomorrow, maybe not next week or even next year, but anything worthwhile is worth working for.”
He encourages seniors that may be off to college, or working professionals seeking their new job to never stop dreaming, and remember, age is just a number.
“To those who are still in the middle of their chapter, I urge you to keep dreaming big dreams, to keep pushing through the adversities of life and to write your own ending. The only person standing between you and your aspirations is you.”