Wagoner Museum displays Leon Russell memorabilia, including his trademark aviator glasses

After a quick swap last week, the Wagoner City Historical Museum may have one if its coolest displays to date.

Tucked in the middle of the museum in a display case are legendary musician Leon Russell’s trademark aviator glasses. They have crisp, black lenses, silver rims and are coupled with his popping, red case behind it. Those who listened to Russell know he never walked on stage without his signature glasses.

“He probably had several pairs,” said Mark Furnas. Furnas works for Jim Halsey, who managed Russell’s career for several years.

To the right of the glasses is Russell’s white, straw cowboy hat with a shiny yellow, black and white hat band below the crown. It’s another signature item the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer brought on stage with him. A picture of Russell performing coincides with the exact hat and glasses behind the display.

On the bottom of the display is Russell’s custom-made leather jacket, showcasing perfectly how he’d dress on the stage. It has hanging strings and unique emblems all over it.

The Wagoner City Historical Museum thanked Russell’s widow, Jan Constantine, for the invaluable items. Furnas said Constantine reached out to Jim Halsey a few years after Russell passed away in 2016 to donate the items.