Wagoner MLK events: Coach Dante Swanson serving as Grand Marshal

The Wagoner MLK Group is once again preparing for its annual speaking series and parade to celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
There will be a choir concert at Wagoner United Church at 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Then on Monday, there will be a prayer at the MLK monument in Wagoner at 10:15 p.m, followed by the parade.
Wagoner Head Basketball Coach Dante Swanson will serve as grand marshal of the MLK parade.
About Swanson:
Dante Swanson is a well-respected athlete of the Wagoner community. Not only did he go on to have various athletic achievements outside of Wagoner, but he also chose in December 2016 to come back as assistant coach and eventually head coach in the basketball program. Former head basketball coach, Zach Ange, has been found saying about Swanson, “To be as good as he was as a player, he’s probably the most humble person you’ll ever meet. He’s very selfless.”
Coach Swanson has had many achievements throughout his athletic career. He graduated from Wagoner High School in 1999 with a State Runner-up title from his senior season with the team. Swanson then went on to play for the University of Tulsa where he was a part of the NIT champions, NCAA Elite 8 and Sweet 16 Squads. He was Western Athletic Conference All-Defense team for two years and started 102 out of 105 games.
Swanson continued his professional career in the Eurobasketball League from 2003-15 for Poland, Ukraine, and Turkey. The team won the Polish Basketball Cup in 2010 and he was awarded Most Valuable Player.
On March 31, 2018 he was inducted into the Wagoner Athletic Hall of Fame. Being a coach is a way Swanson feels he has been able to share his wisdom and make an impact on others.
He always tells his players “it’s bigger than basketball, always be thinking of the bigger picture.” He is working towards making responsible young men.
Swanson has always felt from back in his high school time to present day that sports is a place for unifying all different kinds of people. When you’re with the team it’s not discrimination or barriers, everyone is together. Swanson’s advice to the youth is “to find what you want to do in life and keep pushing until you get there. Just make them realistic goals.”
Speakers:
Alan Gordon will serve as speaker for the school program and Adam Martin will serve as the speaker for the MLK program on Monday.
About Martin:
Adam Martin is a 2014 graduate of Wagoner High School. He is the son of Lisa Martin, brother of Matt Martin, and uncle to Kade Martin. He attends the Trinity Church of God in Christ.
Martin graduated with honors in May 2020 from Oklahoma State University. While attending OSU, he made his mark as the president and co-founder of the Pre-Law Debate Team and the co-founder of Know Your Rights.
He most recently led one of the largest peaceful protest movements in Oklahoma in 2020 on “Black Wallstreet” in the Greenwood District of Tulsa. Adam is currently a chair of Tulsa County and the Vice President of the African American Federation. Martin is currently a candidate for U.S Congress in District 1.
About Gordon:
Alan Gordon has been a Wagoner Bulldog since the first grade. He graduated from Wagoner High in 1999 where he served as Senior Class President.
Gordon graduated from NSU in 2005 with a degree in Elementary Education. He began his career as a third grade teacher for Tulsa Public Schools for the first five years of his career. He was presented an opportunity to teach in Abu Dhabi for the next five years. It was a new experience to teach first and second grade out of the country. Though he did not speak any of the native tongue, he had a wonderful experience and was well loved by his students.
In 2015, he returned to teach Kindergarten-2nd grade in Coweta for two years. The opportunity to become an administrator came in 2017.
He currently serves as Principal for Warner Elementary School. During this time he returned to school to obtain his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Throughout his educational career Mr. Gordon says that “students are students.” They all start their career wanting to be cared for and educated. It’s the relationships we build with people that help determine success.