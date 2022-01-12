Wagoner MLK events: Coach Dante Swanson serving as Grand Marshal

Martin graduated with honors in May 2020 from Oklahoma State University. While attending OSU, he made his mark as the president and co-founder of the Pre-Law Debate Team and the co-founder of Know Your Rights.

He most recently led one of the largest peaceful protest movements in Oklahoma in 2020 on “Black Wallstreet” in the Greenwood District of Tulsa. Adam is currently a chair of Tulsa County and the Vice President of the African American Federation. Martin is currently a candidate for U.S Congress in District 1.

About Gordon:

Alan Gordon has been a Wagoner Bulldog since the first grade. He graduated from Wagoner High in 1999 where he served as Senior Class President.

Gordon graduated from NSU in 2005 with a degree in Elementary Education. He began his career as a third grade teacher for Tulsa Public Schools for the first five years of his career. He was presented an opportunity to teach in Abu Dhabi for the next five years. It was a new experience to teach first and second grade out of the country. Though he did not speak any of the native tongue, he had a wonderful experience and was well loved by his students.