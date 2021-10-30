Wagoner middle school teacher resigns days after inappropriate contact claims

Harris also wanted to make clear that the investigation is based on allegations— and it’s the main reason why a district-wide call or email wasn’t sent out earlier.

“I know people are probably upset that we didn’t make a call. It’s because it’s merely allegations,” Harris said. “It’s nothing we’re going to take a stance on. The other thing is personnel issues. When personnel is involved, it becomes a confidential matter. We can’t discuss that by law.”

Harris said Woodson had a clean record when hired, and passed all appropriate background and reference checks. Harris said Woodson was formerly a teacher at Keys Public Schools in Cherokee County, and he was not aware of any similar allegations while Woodson was an employee at Keys.

A substitute is currently in Woodson’s place, and the district has already started advertising to fill the position, Harris added.

Regardless if the allegations are true or not, Harris said he’s glad that it got brought to the districts attention.

“We want our kids to come to us about any concerns they have for their physical, emotional and social wellbeing where they feel unsafe or uncomfortable about something,” Harris said. “We don’t want kids not wanting to come to school, whether it’s because of other kids or adults in our buildings. We will try our best to rectify the situation but we have got be privy to them before we can rectify them.”

