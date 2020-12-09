Wagoner man pleads guilty to September burglaries

A Wagoner man has pled guilty in federal court to two counts of first degree burglary. The incidents occurred on or about Sept. 11, 2020 in Indian Country, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Brandon Allen Howe, 38, faces imprisonment for up to 20 years, a fine of up to $250,000 or both for each count.

The indictment alleged that the defendant broke into two separate homes that were occupied with the intent of committing a crime. At one of the homes he was armed with a dangerous weapon.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Howe’s plea was accepted and the Honorable Kimberly E. West, U.S. Magistrate Judge, has ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. His sentence will be forthcoming.