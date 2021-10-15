Wagoner Lumber Co. cornerstone back in its birthplace

The first lumber business in Wagoner — and quite possibly — the oldest lumber business in Oklahoma, officially has its cornerstone back where it belongs: Wagoner Lumber Co.

The cornerstone, which used to be built inside the walls of the company, traces its history back to its founding date in 1892 — four years before Wagoner became the first city in incorporated territory.

Follow the stone from the top -down and you will see that A.F Parkinson sold the company to W.A Stuart in 1926. Stuart renamed the company, “Fullerton Stuart Lumber Co.” He eventually sold it to Henry Kennon in 1940, and renamed it once again to “Wagoner Lumber Co.” The name stayed for good from there, but it had three more documented owners; Bill and Doug Mobley in 1971, Donal E. Wofford in 1975, and Mark and Teresa Wofford in 1995.

Then, Mike Skinner and Brett Bynum, owners of Tahlequah Lumber and Pryor Lumber, bought Wagoner Lumber Co. in 2016. They had to take everything out of the store at that time for a complete interior remodel, including the historic stone. Over time, it was forgotten.