Wagoner Lumber Co. cornerstone back in its birthplace

The first lumber business in Wagoner — and quite possibly — the oldest lumber business in Oklahoma, officially has its cornerstone back where it belongs: Wagoner Lumber Co.
The cornerstone, which used to be built inside the walls of the company, traces its history back to its founding date in 1892 — four years before Wagoner became the first city in incorporated territory.
Follow the stone from the top -down and you will see that A.F Parkinson sold the company to W.A Stuart in 1926. Stuart renamed the company, “Fullerton Stuart Lumber Co.” He eventually sold it to Henry Kennon in 1940, and renamed it once again to “Wagoner Lumber Co.” The name stayed for good from there, but it had three more documented owners; Bill and Doug Mobley in 1971, Donal E. Wofford in 1975, and Mark and Teresa Wofford in 1995.
Then, Mike Skinner and Brett Bynum, owners of Tahlequah Lumber and Pryor Lumber, bought Wagoner Lumber Co. in 2016. They had to take everything out of the store at that time for a complete interior remodel, including the historic stone. Over time, it was forgotten.
When current store manager Brittani Oden was asked for the original date of the store a couple months ago, she didn’t know. So she called around and asked some old-timers, and they told her the date should be on the stone.
Oden’s response was, “What stone?”
She did some research and read longtime Wagoner historian Shirle Lamb Williams’ book, “Wagoner…in the beginning.” Pages 19 and 20 in the book have a lengthy write-up of Wagoner’s rich lumber history, included with a picture of the tall stone and all its owners.
“It needed to come home,” Oden immediately thought.
Two weeks later, the Skinner and Bynum families found the stone in Tahlequah, and brought it back to Wagoner Lumber Co. on 1600 S.W. 15th Street. It’s birthplace. Now it’s back on display, and refurbished for everyone to see.
“It needed to be back. This is history.” Oden said. “At the time, I don’t think anyone realized its importance.”
As long as Oden and the Skinner-Bynum families are in charge, the stone is there to stay. Oden said the over-100 year stone will stay in the store, front and center by the entrance, so it doesn’t get damaged. Once Christmas rolls along, she plans to do a lot of redecorating so it remains a front-and-center artifact.
“Even when we were refurbishing it — before it was on display — we had at least four people hear about it and said they wanted to see it,” she said.
The Skinner and Bynum families names are not currently on the stone. There isn’t enough room. Oden is currently trying to figure out how to make space for them.
A passage in Williams book further reads, “The first eight years of her existence the town had nothing but wooden buildings — wooden houses, wooden businesses, wooden hotels, wooden churches, wooden schools and little wooden outhouses. It was truly a lumber dealer’s dream.”
Now Oden currently has a dream of hers fulfilled — unknowingly at first — that Wagoner Lumber Co. has its historic cornerstone back where it belongs.